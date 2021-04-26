NFL Draft Rumors: 49ers Have Sights Set On These Two QBs With No. 3 Pick

Mac Jones and Trey Lance (not Justin Fields) are the focus in San Francisco

It was widely expected the San Francisco 49ers would be deciding between three players — all quarterbacks — with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It seems we may be able too scratch one of those three off the list.

The 49ers reportedly have shifted their focus to Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Essentially, that would be Ohio State’s Justin Fields is off San Francisco’s board.

The 49ers already had a rumored interest in Jones, but their feelings of Lance clearly are now heating up.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin Thursday.

