It was widely expected the San Francisco 49ers would be deciding between three players — all quarterbacks — with their No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It seems we may be able too scratch one of those three off the list.

The 49ers reportedly have shifted their focus to Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Essentially, that would be Ohio State’s Justin Fields is off San Francisco’s board.

As the #49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects â€” and the belief is those two are #Bama QB Mac Jones and #NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

The 49ers already had a rumored interest in Jones, but their feelings of Lance clearly are now heating up.