Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Why Packers QB Is Interested In Broncos

Aaron Rodgers’ departure from the Green Bay Packers certainly is gaining steam with the 2021 NFL Draft taking place in the background.

Rodgers has grown so frustrated with the Packers that he told someone in the organization he no longer wants to play in Green Bay, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It then came out that Rodgers’ preference was to be traded to the West Coast whether that be the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

There’s since been another update, though. And it is in specific regards to the Broncos, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

“At least regarding Denver, I’m told one of Aaron Rodgers’ attractions to the Broncos has been the sense of ‘freedom’ he’d feel with the offense with Elway in the building,” Anderson tweeted, citing sources. “Packers clearly have many things to think over. Give in, or not? We’ll see how things unfold.”

Rodgers reportedly expected to be traded to a different team, the 49ers, before Thursday’s NFL Draft started.

It’s made for arguably the craziest story in a NFL weekend which is sure to be filled with them.