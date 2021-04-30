NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers is dominating headlines on the night of 2021 NFL Draft.

The Packers quarterback reportedly wants out of Green Bay, and even thought he was going to get traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now it seems a Rodgers trade is inevitable, maybe even is close to being done, and one team appears to be the frontrunner.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Thursday reported the Denver Broncos have “put together an impressive deal for Rodgers,” bouncing off a report from 104.3 The Fan.

Broncos have indeed put together an impressive deal for Rodgers https://t.co/zWwCjJePSL — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 29, 2021

What that reported deal entails remains to be seen. But Rodgers likely would be happy out west considering that’s where he and his fiancÃ©e, Shailene Woodley, are from.

