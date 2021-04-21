Bobby Dalbec Notes ‘Awkward’ Part Of Red Sox’s Home Run Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Circling the bases is just the beginning of the fun when Red Sox players go yard.

Boston late last season birthed the “Tunnel Time” home run celebration, in which a player who goes deep takes a ride down the dugout in a laundry cart while high-fiving teammates. The celebration carried over into the 2021 campaign and we’ve already seen plenty of it, as the Red Sox’s 22 home runs as of Wednesday are tied for the second-most in the American League.

Bobby Dalbec has yet to put one in the seats this season, but he did launch eight longballs over his first 23 big league games in 2020. Speaking with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Tuesday, the Red Sox first baseman pointed out the one difficult aspect of “Tunnel Time.”

“I think getting out of it is the most awkward part of it because it’s different every time,” Dalbec said, as transcribed by WEEI. “You don’t know if you’re going to have to go out the side, the back or if (Kevin) Plawecki is going to spill you over.”

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Dalbec has encountered difficulty emerging from the laundry cart. After all, the 25-year-old stands at 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds. Dalbec did note, however, he isn’t the most awkward-looking getting out of the cart. That honor goes to J.D. Martinez.