Patriots Mock Draft: Pats Select Risky, High-Upside First-Round Pick

Phillips has a slightly concerning history. He briefly retired from football after suffering a third diagnosed concussion in 2018 but ultimately wound up transferring from UCLA to Miami. He also suffered a major wrist injury when he was hit by a car while riding a scooter and dealt with ankle and hand injuries early in his career.

He might wind up being the best defensive player in the draft, however.

Vera-Tucker would be the safe pick here. He can play guard or offensive tackle.

Phillips is the risky selection, but the Patriots don’t really have anyone like him on their roster. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Phillips ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash with a 7.13-second three-cone drill, 4.18-second short shuttle, 36-inch vertical leap and 10-feet, 5-inch broad jump at his pro day. He could be a more athletic version of Chandler Jones in New England’s defense.

Phillips was excellent as a pass rusher and an impact player against the run last season for Miami. He has the versatility to play with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up edge rusher with the Patriots.

Trade: 46th and 96th overall picks to Chicago Bears for 52nd, 83rd overall picks.

Round 2, 52nd Overall: WR Dyami Brown, UNC

We weren’t ready to take a quarterback yet at No. 46 overall, and we weren’t sure if one of the top passers would be available at No. 96 overall. So, we moved down six picks in the second round to move up 13 picks in the third round.

Brown has been compared to Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. He averaged over 20 yards per catch and registered over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons with the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Brown ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash with a 6.85-second three-cone drill, 35.5-inch vertical leap, 10-feet, 8-inch broad jump and 4.35-second short shuttle at his pro day.

Over half of Brown’s yards came on deep balls in 2020. PFF believes Brown could develop into a savvy route-runner, as well.