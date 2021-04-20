Alex Cora Reveals Who Started Waving To Red Sox Dugout From Bases

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’ve been watching the Boston Red Sox this season, you’ve likely noticed them waving to the dugout when they reach base.

Franchy didn't want to be tied anymore so he gave us the lead. pic.twitter.com/4EWL49SZKy — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2021

It’s a bit reminiscent of 2018 when the Red Sox would do some sort of sign (usually from the popular “Fortnite” game) after reaching base.

Now we know just when it started and who made it a thing, thanks to manager Alex Cora.

Cora met with media prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and was asked about what prompted the waving.