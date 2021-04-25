Bruins Wrap: Jake Guentzel’s Goal Difference Maker In Boston’s 1-0 Loss

One goal was all that was needed for the Pittsburgh Penguins to beat the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins fell 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in a game that featured just one penalty in the final two minutes of the contest.
Jake Guentzel provided the lone tally for the Penguins.
It was a battle of the goalies as Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for the Bruins and Tristan Jarry denied 30.
With the loss, the Bruins fell to 27-14-6 while the Penguins moved to 32-14-3.
Here’s how it all went down:
SCORELESS, ENTERTAINING FIRST
The second line was buzzing, Swayman made some nice saves and the game remained scoreless after one.
Both teams had scoring chances in what was a pretty evenly played period, but neither could find the back of the net.
The shots were even at 10 apiece.
MORE OF THE SAME
Forty minutes came and went without a penalty or a goal.
Much like the first, there were scoring opportunities to be had, but both Swayman and Jarry stood tall for their teams to keep the game 0-0.
The Bruins began to come to life late in the second, but just couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Penguins held a slim 21-18 shot advantage.
PENGUINS WIN IT
The first goal of the game belonged to the Penguins 4:03 into the third when Guentzel beat Swayman with a goal in the top corner after a pass from Sidney Crosby.
Swayman made a heck of a save in the final five minutes to keep it a one-goal game as he continued to bail the Bruins out.
The Penguins had the first power play of the game in the final two minutes, but the one goal would be enough for the them to seal the win.
UP NEXT
The Bruins return to the ice Tuesday against the Penguins. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.