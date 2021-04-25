Bruins Wrap: Jake Guentzel’s Goal Difference Maker In Boston’s 1-0 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

One goal was all that was needed for the Pittsburgh Penguins to beat the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins fell 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in a game that featured just one penalty in the final two minutes of the contest.

Jake Guentzel provided the lone tally for the Penguins.

It was a battle of the goalies as Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for the Bruins and Tristan Jarry denied 30.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 27-14-6 while the Penguins moved to 32-14-3.