Kemba Walker Injury: Celtics Star Describes Bizarre Hip Issue Vs. Hornets

Kemba Walker ended up returning to the floor, but the Boston Celtics guard caused a bit of a scare Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Walker, during the second quarter, walked off the floor and straight back to the locker room after appearing to grab his hip. Boston’s starting point guard, at the time, was going to contest a Terry Rozier jump shot after coming to a quick stop. Celtics coach Brad Stevens called a timeout as Walker left the floor.

Walker would return, though, as he finished with 20 points in 29 minutes.

“I can’t even really explain it, to be honest. I don’t know,” Walker said on a postgame video conference after Boston’s lackluster loss to the Hornets.

“Just felt some weird pain on my side. I can’t really explain it,” Walker added. “It was just pretty painful at the time. I’m fine right now. I’m still hurting a little but, to be honest. But I’ll get better information tomorrow, I guess, monitor the situation, see how I feel when I wake up.”