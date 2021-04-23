Chris Paul Excited To See Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, After Celtics-Suns

Adorable doesn't do this justice

by

Deuce Tatum has fans everywhere.

The 3-year-old son of Jayson Tatum, and Boston star in his own right, long has been a Celtics fan favorite. But the toddler reached legendary status Tuesday.

Following the Celtics’ win over the Suns, it was a hilarious moment to watch Phoenix point guard and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul seek out the special spectator in the stands at TD Garden. And then ask Deuce for a picture.

Behold the most adorable content you’ll see today:

We don’t know what part was cuter, Deuce going in for the hug or trying to do a peace sign.

More NBA:

Celtics Mourn Death Of Boston Basketball Star, NBA Prospect Terrence Clarke

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related