Chris Paul Excited To See Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, After Celtics-Suns

Deuce Tatum has fans everywhere.
The 3-year-old son of Jayson Tatum, and Boston star in his own right, long has been a Celtics fan favorite. But the toddler reached legendary status Tuesday.
Following the Celtics’ win over the Suns, it was a hilarious moment to watch Phoenix point guard and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul seek out the special spectator in the stands at TD Garden. And then ask Deuce for a picture.
Behold the most adorable content you’ll see today:
We don’t know what part was cuter, Deuce going in for the hug or trying to do a peace sign.