Chris Paul Excited To See Jayson Tatum’s Son, Deuce, After Celtics-Suns

Deuce Tatum has fans everywhere.

The 3-year-old son of Jayson Tatum, and Boston star in his own right, long has been a Celtics fan favorite. But the toddler reached legendary status Tuesday.

Following the Celtics’ win over the Suns, it was a hilarious moment to watch Phoenix point guard and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul seek out the special spectator in the stands at TD Garden. And then ask Deuce for a picture.

Behold the most adorable content you’ll see today:

Everyone is a Deuce fan pic.twitter.com/G0s5SWXCyV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 23, 2021

We don’t know what part was cuter, Deuce going in for the hug or trying to do a peace sign.