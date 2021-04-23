Alex Cora Laments Red Sox Pitching Staff For Fatal Flaw Vs. Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

Upon first glance at the box score, the Boston Red Sox pitching staff put together a good day on the mound against the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Seattle, after all, recorded a mere three hits in 10 innings, and had just one base runner through five.

But when taking a deeper look you’ll see the Red Sox staff allowed seven combined walks, which the Mariners turned into four runs en route to a 7-3 victory at Fenway Park on Thursday.

It was met with some frustration by Red Sox manager Alex Cora after the extra-innings loss.

“How many walks we have?,” Cora phrased back to reporters during a postgame video conference. “I mean, it doesn’t matter (about hits) right? Two hits, three hits. When you walk seven guys you’re putting yourself in bad position. It’s not about getting hits, it’s about getting on base. That’s the name of the game and we walked seven guys.”