Celtics Wrap: Kemba Walker Ties Season-High 32 Points In Win Vs. Suns

For everything that went wrong for the Boston Celtics on Thursday, whether it be the 20 turnovers or the unbalanced offense, all the bad was outshined by Kemba Walker’s performance.

The starting point guard looked perhaps as good as he ever has in a Celtics uniform, tying a season-high 32 points with four rebounds and four assists. He got the team going again after every Phoenix run and led the way to a 99-86 win.

Everyone else barely reached double-digit scoring, though, with Payton Pritchard reaching the 10-point mark in the fourth quarter and Smart finishing with 11 points, five assists, seven rebounds and a steal with some clutch defense.

Tatum looked like he needed a break, with a strong start facilitating flattening out before a fourth-quarter surge. He managed a 15-points, 11-rebound double-double with six assists and a steal. Tristan Thompson (nine points, 12 rebounds) flirted with a double-double as well.

Chris Paul (22 points, eight assists) did veteran All-Star point guard things for the Suns, but a poor game from Devin Booker and a worse 3-point percentage from Phoenix allowed the Celtics to maintain a semi-comfortable lead.