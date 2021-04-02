Cleveland Broadcaster Goes Viral For Explosive Fight With Indians Fan

NESN Logo Sign In

Note to self: Do not get on Bruce Drennan’s bad side.

(Also note to self: Do not call into sports talk shows with ice cold takes.)

Things got heated between Drennan and a caller on live television after the Cleveland Indians’ 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Opening Day. The caller suggested other teams pitch around Jose Ramirez to increase the pressure on the rest of the Indians’ lineup, and Drennan wasn’t having it whatsoever.

But when the fan criticized Franmil Reyes’ approach as the plate, the Cleveland broadcaster lost completely his cool.

“I guess you missed a lot of the games that Reyes hit in the clutch last year, huh?” Drennan said sharply. But the fan pushed back.

So, Drennan did too.

“You’re an idiot!” he yelled as the fan tried to chirp back. “You’re an idiot and you don’t know baseball. You are an idiot. … You don’t know anything. You don’t know squat, you stupid idiot. You’re going to tell me that you’re going to make a judgment on the season after one game in 30-degree weather? That proves what an ignoramus you are. Get off our show! Fairweather idiot.”

No sooner did he say that, Drennan laughed off the encounter and moved on.

(You can check out the clip here, via Sportsnet’s Tim and Friends.)

Talk about your Opening Day fireworks.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images