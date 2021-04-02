Romeo Langford Finally Cleared To Play For Celtics Vs. Rockets

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been a lot of anticipation for the return of Romeo Langford.

The Boston Celtics wing has been out all year while rehabilitating from season-ending surgery had on his right wrist at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Right when he was making strides toward a comeback, he got put into the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols that pushed his plan back weeks.

Langford no longer is on the Celtics’ injury list as of Thursday and has been cleared to make a return Friday evening against the Houston Rockets.

Regardless, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge doesn’t want excessive expectations placed on Langford.

“Well, he’s been working hard. The COVID was a big setback,” Ainge said Thursday during his weekly interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I think he was just really in a good place and ready to come in and contribute. And so, you know, now he’s sitting at home in quarantine for three weeks and it’s been rough just to come out after putting in all that work and getting himself ready. I think obviously it’s hard to expect Rome to come in and change the whole dynamic of our team. But he can help us and I’m anxious to give him a chance to see him perform.”

We’ll see how (or if) Langford plays Friday night. Tip-off against the Rockets is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images