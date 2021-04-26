NESN Logo Sign In

We’re just a few days away from one of the best events on the sports calendar: the 2021 NFL Draft.

You’re probably well-aware about some of the most noteworthy prospects — Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, etc. — but the reality is all 32 players selected will have their lives changes Thursday night.

Without any further ado, let’s get to NESN.com’s NFL Mock Draft 3.0, the final before the big night. (And of course, here’s a refresher on our NFL Mock Draft 1.0 and NFL Mock Draft 2.0.)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

No need to get cute and change this one up.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Or this one for that matter.