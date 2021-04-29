NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is upset with Kyle Shanahan, and it’s difficult to blame him.

The San Francisco 49ers, who in March acquired the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, initially claimed they would select a quarterback and keep Garoppolo. They since have sung a far different tune, with Shanahan leading the way.

When asked Monday whether Garoppolo would be on the roster after the draft, which begins Thursday, the 49ers head coach offered the following:

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. So, that goes for all of us.”

That didn’t sit well with Garoppolo, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard.

Check out this excerpt from Bedard’s final pre-draft column:

What’s the deal with Jimmy Garoppolo? Here’s what I know: Garoppolo and his camp were not happy after the latest Kyle Shanahan press conference, and they have been allowed to work out a contract with other teams. The biggest sticking point â€” and there is some competition for Garoppolo â€” is the trade compensation. The 49ers refuse to face the reality they have lost their leverage.