These upcoming Boston Bruins raffles will make lucky winners smile while leaving them with memories and keepsakes to savor.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a Shirts Off Your Back Raffle and a Fan Appreciation 50/50 Raffle in the coming days. The raffles will take place May 3 following the Bruins’ tilt with the New Jersey Devils and May 11 following Boston’s game against the Washington Capitals. Fans won’t have to wait until then to enter to win. Visit BostonBruins.com/5050 to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance at some cool prizes, which include a jackpot.

The Bruins’ Shirts Off Your Back Raffle starts Wednesday, April 28, and runs through the May 3 Bruins-Devils game. The winner will receive a shirt off a player’s back from the Fan Appreciation Game — which takes place May 1 at TD Garden against the Buffalo Sabres. The winner also will receive two tickets to Boston’s game against the New York Rangers on May 8 at TD Garden. Purchase tickets by visiting Bruinsraffle.com.

The Fan Appreciation 50/50 Raffle will open May 1 following the Bruins-Sabres game and will run until the start of the third period of Boston’s May 11 regular-season finale against the Capitals. The winner will receive half the jackpot, which the Bruins Foundation is starting at $10,000. Visit BostonBruins.com/5050 starting May 1 to enter for your chance to win.

