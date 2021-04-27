Falcons General Manager Addresses Julio Jones Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re an NFL team in the market for wide receiver help, you might want to pick up the phone and call the Falcons.

Ian Rapoport on Monday reported Atlanta has received calls from teams asking about Julio Jones. First-year Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot later in the day effectively confirmed that report to Fox 5 in Atlanta and noted the organization, at minimum, would listen to any and all offers.

“That’s one of those things when you’re doing things the right way in an organization, you have to listen if people call, on any player,” Fontenot told Fox 5, as transcribed by ESPN. “Especially, we are in a difficult cap situation, that’s just the circumstance and it’s not a surprise for us. We knew the circumstance we were in. Our administration has done an excellent job up to this point getting us in a position to be able to manage the cap, and yet we still have more work to do.

“So when teams call about any players then we have to listen and we have to weigh it and we have to determine what’s best for the organization and we have to handle everything with class.”

Fontenot added: “Obviously that particular player, we hold him in high regard. He’s special in what he’s done and what he continues to do here. But we have to consider any players if it’s right for the team because we have to do what’s best for this organization.”