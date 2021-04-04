Ex-Celtic Terry Rozier Thinks Boston Is ‘Not That Bad’ Despite Slump

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics just cannot seem to climb out of this hole they have dug themselves into this season.

But one former Green Teamer has hope for his former squad.

Terry Rozier knows what success looks like for the Celtics. After all, he did spend four seasons with the team, two of which resulted in Eastern Conference Final appearances.

And while he likely does not know the extent of Boston’s current issues, he thinks some people are overreacting.

“To be honest I think they’re not that bad,” Rozier told reporters before Sunday’s game between the Hornets and Celtics at TD Garden, via the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “I think people in the city kind of overreact sometimes because they’re the Boston Celtics. I think they expect more, but I don’t things are that bad.”

To be fair, playing for any Boston sports team typically comes with some considerable pressure. Expectations are high in a city where championships are frequent.

A quick comparison of the Hornets and Celtics shows the two teams just 1 1/2 games apart in the Eastern Conference standings, though Charlotte is in fourth and Boston is in eighth. To Rozier’s point, Boston still has plenty of room to improve, especially with seven of the top ten teams in the East separated by just 5 1/2 games as of Sunday afternoon.

The big difference here? The Hornets are facing much less criticism than the Celtics. But Boston entered the season with much higher expectations than Charlotte did.

