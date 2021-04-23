How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

How about some more sports to make your Friday even happier?

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners will play the second of their four-game set Friday night at Fenway Park. NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage will air on NESN immediately afterward.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will conclude their three-game series, and NESN+ will air all the action, starting with pregame coverage at 6 p.m. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and posgame coverage will air on NESN+ after the game.

Fans also can stream the Mariners-Red Sox and Bruins-Sabres games online on Watch NESN Live.

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Friday (all times ET).