How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Friday On NESN Networks

NESN has you covered for all the evening action

How about some more sports to make your Friday even happier?

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners will play the second of their four-game set Friday night at Fenway Park. NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage will air on NESN immediately afterward.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres will conclude their three-game series, and NESN+ will air all the action, starting with pregame coverage at 6 p.m. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., and posgame coverage will air on NESN+ after the game.

Fans also can stream the Mariners-Red Sox and Bruins-Sabres games online on Watch NESN Live.

NESN How to Watch Crossover

Here’s the NESN TV schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Friday (all times ET).

RED SOX on NESN
5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Friday Night Fenway LIVE”
6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
7 p.m. — Mariners at Red Sox
10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final LIVE”

BRUINS on NESN+
6 p.m. — “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout LIVE”
6:30 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off LIVE”
7 p.m. — Bruins at Sabres
9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime LIVE”
10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final LIVE”

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

