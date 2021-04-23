Mariners Pulled Off Rare Feat In Series-Opening Win Over Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Mariners’ bats largely were silenced Thursday night at Fenway Park, but that didn’t stop Seattle from scoring a four-run victory over the Red Sox.

The visiting Mariners only logged three hits in their 7-3 win over Boston in extra innings. Mitch Haniger’s three-run home run in the 10th inning was the knockout blow for Seattle, but the M’s probably wouldn’t have reached that stage had it not been for a collective lack of command and control from Red Sox arms. The home team surrendered seven total walks, and the Sox also made an error.

Seattle made a bit of history with its unorthodox path to victory. According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Mariners on Thursday became just the eighth team in Major League Baseball history to score seven-plus runs on three or fewer hits.

The Red Sox will try to get back in the win column Friday when they play the second contest of their four-game series against the Mariners. NESN will have complete coverage of the matchup, with a full hour of pregame action preceding the 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images