Jeremy Swayman is having himself an impressive start to his career.

The young Boston Bruins netminder has seen an opportunity between the pipes much earlier than expected due to injuries and COVID-19. And Swayman hasn’t looked back winning each of his two career starts against solid East Division foes.

Swayman tallied 31 saves in the squad’s 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday after recording 40 in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed Swayman’s hot start and the win overall. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

