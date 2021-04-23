Kemba Walker Leads By Example In Celtics’ 13-Point Win over Suns

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker posted a season high in points Thursday night, but his contributions on defense against the Suns were just as important as his offensive outburst.

Walker, who dropped 32 in Boston’s 99-86 win over Phoenix at TD Garden, drew three charges against Suns superstar guard Devin Booker. One of those charges was critically important, as Booker fouled out with 4:37 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Celtics held a 14-point lead.

Speaking with the media after the game, Walker explained the significance of putting his body on the line.

“It’s important,” Walker said, per the team. “Those were all big plays. I think, for the most part, it’s just me letting guys know that if I can take them, we all can take ’em. That’s really it. It’s about sacrifice. It’s about jumping in front of a guy, getting your body up to get the actual possession for your teammates. I want to win and plays like that show it. Just trying to lead by example.”

Thursday’s triumph marked the Celtics’ 10th win over their last 11 games. Boston will try to keep pace Friday when it visits the Brooklyn Nets, who currently hold a tie with the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference.