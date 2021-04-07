Islanders Acquire Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac From Devils In Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL trade deadline isn’t until April 12, but the New York Islanders bolstered their rosters Wednesday night.

The Islanders acquired Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, New York’s first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a 2022 conditional fourth-round pick.

Palmieri’s name had been thrown around in trade rumors of late, and now he heads to the East Division’s second place team.

The winger has eight goals and nine assists in 34 games for the Devils, while Zajac has seven goals and 11 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images