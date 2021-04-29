NESN Logo Sign In

Do you think you know what the New England Patriots are going to do at the quarterback position just hours before Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft?

Well, this report pretty much says you’re wrong. And it’s because the people who do know are few and far between. So few and so far, in fact, that Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly may not even be among them.

At least that’s the case according to Patriots insider and Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, who on Thursday evening published his final NFL Draft thoughts.

Check out this excerpt:

More significantly, however, when it comes to the Patriotsâ€™ plans as far the draft QBs go is this: people around the team have told me Bill Belichick has kept his tightest circle ever in terms of who knows how the Patriots feel about the draft QBs. Weâ€™re talking a Party of Two: Belichick and Josh McDaniels. I donâ€™t even think new personnel chief Dave Ziegler knows how the Patriots have them ranked in the end, and where they would take them. And, get this: there are people in the building who donâ€™t think the Krafts know, either. Some might find this hard to believe. I donâ€™t. Belichick doesnâ€™t want any word out there by design. Teams around the league have zero clue what the Patriots are going to do. It also helps in their pursuit of Garoppolo.

Well, it’s certainly better that the position the San Francisco 49ers currently find themselves in, right?

You would have to be living under to rock to not know how speculation has run rampant regarding the 49ers. Among those questions are: Will San Francisco draft Mac Jones or Trey Lance at No. 3 overall? Will the 49ers be trading veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft? Will the 49ers trade for Aaron Rodgers? And so on and so on.