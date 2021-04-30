Middle Of Red Sox Order Has Been Productive During 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Although the Boston Red Sox bats have somewhat cooled this past week, they most certainly have gotten things done so far in 2021.

J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have been the driving forces behind the Red Sox’s prolific offense, helping the team to the top of the American League East standings.

Martinez and Devers both have a knack for driving in runs for Boston with Martinez sitting second in the AL with 21 RBIs, and Devers not far behind tied for third with 20.

