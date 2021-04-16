NFL Rumors: Patriots Free Agent Jason McCourty Visiting Giants

Jason McCourty could become the latest New England Patriots alum to join Joe Judge’s New York Giants.
The veteran cornerback is taking a free agent visit with the Giants, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
New York’s roster features a number of former Patriots players, including special teamer Nate Ebner, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Logan Ryan. (Shelton and Ryan both signed this offseason.) Judge spent eight seasons as a New England assistant before becoming the Giants’ head coach last January.
McCourty, who turns 34 in August, spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, patroling New England’s secondary alongside his twin brother, Devin. He addressed his ongoing free agency last month during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”
“This year in free agency has been different, obviously with the cap and everything as a result of 2020,â€ McCourty said. “I just want to be somewhere I’m wanted and (have) an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me. As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys and be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games.
â€œSo wherever that may be, I’m going to be excited. This will be Year 13, so each year, you’re closer to the end. This could be it. I’m just so excited to get somewhere and play football.”
Landing with the Giants would be a homecoming for the veteran defensive back, who played his high school and college ball in New Jersey. He and Ryan both are Rutgers products.