NFL Rumors: Patriots Free Agent Jason McCourty Visiting Giants

Jason McCourty could become the latest New England Patriots alum to join Joe Judge’s New York Giants.

The veteran cornerback is taking a free agent visit with the Giants, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants are hosting former #Patriots DB Jason McCourty, source said, as the team and McCourty are exploring a possible move in the future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2021

New York’s roster features a number of former Patriots players, including special teamer Nate Ebner, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Logan Ryan. (Shelton and Ryan both signed this offseason.) Judge spent eight seasons as a New England assistant before becoming the Giants’ head coach last January.

McCourty, who turns 34 in August, spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, patroling New England’s secondary alongside his twin brother, Devin. He addressed his ongoing free agency last month during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”