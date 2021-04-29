Patriots Mailbag: Why Trading For QB During NFL Draft Seems Inevitable

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally upon us. The New England Patriots are expected to be on the clock Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. ET.

With hours left until the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the board, let’s sift through some questions on what the New England Patriots are most likely to do with their 15th overall pick.

Watch above and read below to consume this week’s mailbag.

@mikeloris2

A trade for a QB is happening isnâ€™t it ?

I believe the Patriots will wind up with a new quarterback on their roster after this weekend’s 2021 NFL Draft, and there’s a pretty good chance that QB will be taken after a trade.

So, I know you’re probably specifically asking about a trade up in the first round for one of the top five quarterbacks. That’s one possibility. It looks as if Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones will be the first three quarterbacks off of the board. That leaves Trey Lance and Justin Fields with 12 picks before the Patriots are selecting 15th overall. The Patriots will probably need to trade up if they want to land one of those quarterbacks (or Jones if he falls past No. 3).

But there are other ways to trade up for a quarterback. The Patriots could instead flip a draft pick (either 2021 or in the future) for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They could trade up from No. 46 overall to grab one of the second-tier rookie options (Florida’s Kyle Trask, Stanford’s Davis Mills or Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond). They could also trade back from No. 46 overall or up from No. 96 overall to grab one of those Day 2 QBs.

So, I’d say, in total, the chances are pretty strong that the Patriots swing some type of deal for a quarterback. It just might not necessarily be a move up in the first round for a Top 5 option.