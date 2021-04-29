Patriots First-Round Options: What If 49ers Pass On Mac Jones In Draft?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots currently own the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft They haven’t selected that high since 2008 when they grabbed linebacker Jerod Mayo at 12th overall.

So, the Patriots are heading into a unique situation with more options than usual Thursday night.

Here are four options for the Patriots in the first round:

TRADE UP FOR QB

This scenario would be more probable if the San Francisco 49ers take a quarterback other than Alabama’s Mac Jones at No. 3 overall. The 49ers are most likely to take Jones at No. 3 overall, however. So, don’t hold your breath expecting New England to move up for a passer.

We believe the Patriots would be most likely to trade up for a quarterback if Jones starts to fall. It’s possible they like Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, but those situations are tougher to gauge. Lance does seem like a better fit for New England than Fields, but Fields appears to be the better player. Former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi said Wednesday that he can’t see New England trading up for Fields.

The Patriots should trade up for a quarterback. We’re just not convinced they will.

TRADE UP FOR WIDE RECEIVER

The top three wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft are LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Any of those three players could be game-breakers in the NFL, and if you can’t add a quarterback, you can at least help your QB by grabbing a top-tier wide receiver.