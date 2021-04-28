Patriots Mock Draft: New England Unconventionally Adds Two QBs

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots move around the draft board, add two quarterbacks and take players from familiar programs in our fourth and final seven-round mock before Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft.

We used Fanspeak.com’s “On The Clock” mock draft simulator using Arif Hasan of The Athletic’s consensus big board to put this together.

Here’s who we came away with in our best guess at what the Patriots will do this weekend:

Round 1, Pick 15: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

We believe Vera-Tucker is the most likely pick here at No. 15 overall. Someone could fall, and the Patriots could trade up (Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith? Alabama quarterback Mac Jones?) or down (Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips? Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins?), but Vera-Tucker is our best guess at who New England will grab in the first round.

Like Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, Vera-Tucker is an undersized offensive lineman who played both guard and tackle in college. He would give the Patriots flexibility moving forward if Trent Brown leaves in free agency next season or if New England has a rash of injuries on its offensive line this season.