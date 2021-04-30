Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick ‘Extremely Excited’ To Coach Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots landed who they hope will be their franchise quarterback of the future Thursday night, and Bill Belichick couldn’t be happier.

That’s what NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday, at least.

Speaking on NFL Network, Rapoport said the 69-year-old Patriots coach is “extremely excited” to work with Mac Jones, whom New England selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Bill Belichick’s obviously one of the older coaches in the NFL. I think he literally never retires,” Rapoport said. “From the sense I get, he’s extremely excited about working with a young quarterback, teaching a young quarterback, grooming a young quarterback. He hasn’t done it since Tom Brady.

“I think Bill Belichick will probably coach, I don’t know, forever, and Mac Jones is going to be one of the reasons why.”

From NFL Draft Kickoff: #Patriots coach Bill Belichick is said to be excited about grooming a young QB again, which means that he'll probably now coach forever. pic.twitter.com/f9nWllRcFl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Belichick praised Jones during his post-draft video conference but also tempered expectations for the former Alabama star. Cam Newton remains New England’s starting QB, Belichick said, and will keep that job until either Jones or 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham outplays him.