Future Patriots? New England’s Best Overall Fits In 2021 NFL Draft

Finding a quarterback of the future is a first-round need for New England, and while we don’t believe Jones is the best quarterback in this class (he’s probably fifth behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson), he is regarded as the best system fit for New England.

The Patriots’ only shot at Jones is if the San Francisco 49ers take Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. In that scenario, New England, which picks 15th overall, might still need to trade up to take the Alabama QB in the top 10.

We could potentially see the Patriots taking Lance or Florida’s Kyle Trask in this year’s draft. They also could wind up with Jimmy Garoppolo after a trade with the 49ers.

Click for full spreadsheet

RUNNING BACK

Level of need: low

Best fit: Chris Evans, Michigan, fifth round

Key metric: 6.85-second 3-cone drill

The Michigan connection here is big. Former Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch was an offensive assistant at Michigan during Evans’ freshman season. Evans missed the 2019 season due to academic issues, so, off-field research is key. Evans is an ideal athletic fit for New England, however, and he has tremendous potential as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Click for full spreadsheet

WIDE RECEIVER

Level of need: moderate

Best fit: DeVonta Smith, Alabama, first round

Key metric: led FBS receivers in deep yards and screen yards

Smith didn’t test, but we wouldn’t be surprised if New England wound up taking him with their first-round pick, either sticking at No. 15 overall or trading up.

Among wide receivers with available testing data, Purdue’s Rondale Moore is undersized, but he checks the testing boxes early in the second round. Florida’s Kadarius Toney is another early fit in the draft, but he might not work for the Patriots from a character standpoint.

Click for full spreadsheet

TIGHT END

Level of need: low

Best fit: Zach Davidson, Central Missouri, seventh round

Key metric: 137 college punts

New England definitely doesn’t need a tight end after taking Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the third round last year and signing Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency. But they could take a flier on a late-round athletic option like Davidson, who also punted at Central Missouri.