Red Sox Injuries: Updates On Chris Sale, Ryan Brasier

Things are looking up for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

The Sox starter is headed back down to Ft. Myers soon to continue rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

For a while, the plan has been for Sale to return at some point this season, and that messaging was echoed by Alex Cora as recently as this week, and reiterated Sunday by pitching coach Dave Bush.

“He’s been feeling great. I just finished throwing with him right before I came in to talk to you guys. He feels great, he’s making a lot of progress,” Bush told reporters over Zoom. “The last month or so that he’s been here with us has been very, very good for him. Mentally and physically he feels like he’s in a very good spot. He’s going back down to Florida and continue with his buildup. I think the mound progression is going to happen somewhat soon, I don’t have an exact date, but he has been adding long toss and adding intensity pretty regularly up here.

“So, he’ll go down to Florida and continue that buildup. He’s moving in the right direction, he’s made a lot of progress in the last five-six weeks. So, I’m excited for him, he feels really good about it. I think he sees the horizon for the first time in a while and he’s excited and ready to go and wants to get back here as soon as he can.”