This Alex Cora Quote About Chris Sale Should Encourage Red Sox Fans

The Boston Red Sox have been getting mostly reliable starting pitching this season, and they’ve done it without Chris Sale.

The expectation is that, at some point, that will change.

Sale still is rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2020. After beginning the season with the Red Sox up in Boston, Sale now is headed back down to Ft. Myers, Fla., where he’ll continue his rehab program.

If all goes well, the hope is that at some point in the summer, he will be back on the mound.

And Alex Cora is expecting big things from Sale.