Red Sox Notes: Where Garrett Richards Must Improve After Second Loss

Now, Richards must put in some serious work on improving his slider. Cora doesn’t believe he needs to do so at the team’s Alternate Training Site, though.

“He can work on it in between starts,” Cora said. “… He’s been working on it, but we have to find it. We have to find that pitch. It’s hard to maneuver a big-league lineup with one pitch and it seems like it’s been that way during the season. If we can get that pitch back to what it was in the past and use the curveball too, we’re going to have the guy that we envisioned before the season.”

“(I’ll just be) doing some work in between before the next start, getting some release-point stuff and some delivery stuff reassured, just continuing to grind and continuing to get better.”

And if there’s any time for Richards to improve, it’s the present.

Here are a couple more notes from Wednesday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game:

— Richards wasn’t incredible, but his night wasn’t entirely negative either.

One of the lone bright spots of his night was his performance in the fifth inning, where he helped Boston avoid the bullpen as long as possible.

“… The way he finished his outing was a positive,” Cora noted. “He gave us a chance to stay away from some guys early on, and then the bullpen, we just tried to patch that up until the end. But it didn’t happen.”

— Only Christian VÃ¡zquez and Franchy Cordero went hitless Wedesday night.

— The Red Sox begin a four-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Thursday, with Nick Pivetta expected to get the ball for Boston.