There was no comeback for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox dropped their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 at Fenway Park despite making it interesting toward the end and amassing 10 hits over the course of the game.

Garrett Richards didn’t have his best showing on the mound giving up four earned runs on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts.

The Red Sox had scoring chances in the later innings, but were unable to complete the comeback win.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 12-7, while the Blue Jays moved to 8-10.