There was no comeback for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
The Red Sox dropped their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 at Fenway Park despite making it interesting toward the end and amassing 10 hits over the course of the game.
Garrett Richards didn’t have his best showing on the mound giving up four earned runs on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts.
The Red Sox had scoring chances in the later innings, but were unable to complete the comeback win.
With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 12-7, while the Blue Jays moved to 8-10.
Here’s how it all went down:
ON THE BUMP
— Richards got off to a bumpy start as he led the inning off with a four-pitch walk to Cavan Biggio before hitting Bo Bichette. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. laced a hard single to left to bring Biggio home for the 1-0 lead.
Rowdy Tellez hit into a double play that Richards had a nice part in, racing to the bag and narrowly beating Tellez.
Richards got out of the inning without any further damage.
The struggles continued for Richards in the second as his control was all over the place and began the inning with a single and walk. Marcus Semien advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored to make it a 2-0 game on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sacrifice fly. Another walk led to runners on the corners with one out.
A fielder’s choice made it a three-run game before Jansen scored on a Bichette RBI-single before the inning finally came to a close with the Blue Jays up 4-0.
Richards seemed to settle down a bit and retired the side in order with two strikeouts in the third and pitched a scoreless fourth. His two walks in the fifth were enough for Alex Cora to make a move to the pen.
— Hirokazu Sawamura got the final out of the inning by striking out Josh Palacios.
The right-hander returned for the sixth and pitched a scoreless frame with a strikeout.
— The seventh belonged to Phillips Valdez and he retired the side in order with two strikeouts.
— Austin Brice had the eighth and worked around back-to-back singles to get out of the inning unscathed.
— Josh Taylor gave up a one-out single and walk before Alejandro Kirk plated Bichette for some insurance in the ninth to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.
Another single made it 6-3 and took the air out of the game before the Blue Jays loaded up the bases. Taylor got out of the inning, but not before the damage had been done.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox got a run back in the fourth when J.D. Martinez doubled to lead off the inning. A groundout moved him to third before Rafael Devers drove him with a groundout of his own to make it a 4-1 game.
— A Marwin Gonzalez double and Bobby Dalbec put two men on in the fifth before a KikÃ© Hernandez double made it 4-2. A Martinez walk loaded the bases for Xander Bogaerts, but he grounded out to end the threat.
— The Red Sox had the tying run at the plate after Gonzalez hit a two-out double, but Dalbec struck out to end the sixth.
— Bogaerts made it interesting in the eighth with a solo home run — his second in as many days.
The Red Sox had a chance to take the lead with a man out with two outs, and on what should have been the inning-ending groundout turned into runners on second and third after a bad throw by Biggio. Dalbec grounded out to end the inning and the remained down by one.
— Boston did have a runner in scoring position in the ninth, but couldn’t get anything done.
— Gonzalez and Dalbec led the way for the Red Sox with two hits apiece
TWEET OF THE GAME
Bogaerts went golfing to go yard.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox remain home as they welcome the Seattle Mariners to Boston for a four-game set beginning Thursday. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.