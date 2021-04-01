Red Sox Roster: Boston Reveals 26-Man Group For Opening Day

The Red Sox roster is set.
Boston on Thursday announced three roster moves and also revealed the 26-man Opening Day group. Eduardo Rodriguez and Ryan Brasier both were placed on the 10-day injured list, while rookie right-hander Tanner Houck was recalled from the alternate training site.
The Red Sox will play their first game of the season Friday following Thursday’s postponement.
Here’s the full Red Sox Opening Day roster, along with details about the injured list, alternate training site and more:
ACTIVE ROSTER (26)
Pitchers (14): Matt Andriese, Matt Barnes, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez
Infielders (4): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers
Outfielders (4): Franchy Cordero, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (2): Marwin Gonzalez, Kiké Hernández
INJURED LIST (3)
Pitchers (3): Ryan Brasier, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale
TAXI SQUAD (1)
Catchers (1): Jett Bandy
ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE (27)
Pitchers (14): Eduard Bazardo, Seth Blair, Colten Brewer, Raynel Espinal, Stephen Gonsalves, Daniel Gossett, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Kevin McCarthy, Kaleb Ort, Connor Seabold, Caleb Simpson, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber
Catchers (3): Jett Bandy, Chris Herrmann, Connor Wong
Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Michael Chavis, Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Yairo Muñoz, Josh Ockimey
Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Michael Gettys, César Puello, Marcus Wilson
DEVELOPMENT LIST (4)
Pitchers (2): Bobby Poyner, Mike Shawaryn
Catchers (1): Austin Rei
Infielders (1): Jack Lopez
MINOR LEAGUE INJURED LIST (2)
Pitchers (2): Matt Carasiti, Zac Grotz