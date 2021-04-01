NESN Logo Sign In

We now can say with near certainty what the Boston Red Sox lineup will be Friday afternoon.

Alex Cora on Thursday revealed what his lineup against the Baltimore Orioles would have been had the Opening Day matchup not been postponed due to inclement weather. However, Cora also indicated the lineup will not change for Friday’s rescheduled season opener at Fenway Park.

So, here’s the lineup the Red Sox likely will roll with against Orioles left-hander John Means:

1. Kiké Hernández, 2B

2. Alex Verdugo, CF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Marwin Gonzalez, LF

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP