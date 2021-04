NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are set to play in a doubleheader against the White Sox.

In addition to the originally scheduled 1:10 game on Sunday, the Sox will play a second game at 5:10. Both games will be 7-inning contests at Fenway Park.

For more on Sox’s doubleheader, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images