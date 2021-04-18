Bruins Wrap: Boston Rolls Past Capitals, Extends Win Streak To Four

HOT START, LOUSY FINISH

The Bruins found themselves on the man advantage 35 seconds into the game when Dmitry Orlov was flagged for hooking Marchand. But it was the Caps who notched the best scoring opportunity on Boston’s power play, and the home team needed a big save from Rask on a point-blank chance from Lars Eller to keep the game scoreless.

It was Washington’s turn to go a man up roughly 12 minutes later when Connor Clifton caught a double-minor for high sticking. The Capitals dominated possession in the first minute-plus of the power play, but it couldn’t find the back of the net. The same can’t be said for Bergeron, who netted a shorthanded goal with less than a minute to go on Boston’s penalty kill.

The B’s doubled their lead less than two minutes later when Clifton, from a tough angle, delivered a perfect pass to Krejci, who was waiting at the doorstep and easily tapped the puck past Vitek Vanecek.

Some Cliffy Hockey on a Sunday afternoon.@connorcliff28 | DK46 pic.twitter.com/HKHYLuxX7l — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2021

The Capitals managed to salvage the opening frame with 10 seconds to go before the first intermission. Nicklas Backstrom dangled past Charlie McAvoy and wristed a shot off Rask, and T.J. Oshie cleaned up the rebound after working his way around Mike Reilly.

Backstrom with the MOVE.

Oshie with the FINISH.



WHAT A GOAL! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/7vyPgVhQdX — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) April 18, 2021

SECOND-PERIOD SWINGS

Washington wasn’t able to light the lamp on the power play following Clifton’s high-sticking penalty in the first period. But when the Bruins defenseman was whistled for the exact same infraction early in the second, the Caps took advantage not once, but twice.

Oshie’s second goal of the game leveled the score less than four minutes into the period. Rask didn’t really stand a chance against a perfectly spotted wrister from the Caps’ second line right wing.

The visitors jumped out in front just over a minute later when Anthony Mantha beat Rask low, stick side. Mantha, acquired by the Caps at the NHL trade deadline, has scored in all four games he’s played with Washington thus far.