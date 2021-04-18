Watch Patrice Bergeron Give Bruins Lead With Shorthanded Goal

The B's are lethal on the penalty kill

We probably should stop viewing being a man down as a disadvantage for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins opened the scoring in Sunday’s matinee tilt against the Capitals at TD Garden with a shorthanded goal from Patrice Bergeron. With less than a minute remaining in Washington’s power play — earned from a double-minor on Connor Clifton for high sticking — Jarred Tinordi cleared Boston’s zone and sent Brad Marchand on the retrieval.

Marchand, despite losing his stick, managed to win a puck battle behind the Caps’ net and freed things up for Bergeron, who stayed patient and beat Vitek Vanecek with a backhand.

The B’s now have eight shorthanded goals on the season. Bergeron and Marchand have three apiece.

