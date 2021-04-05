Robert Williams Salutes ‘Big Brother’ Terry Rozier After Win Vs. Hornets

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams and the Boston Celtics got to see a few familiar faces Sunday with Terry Rozier, Brad Wanamaker and the Charlotte Hornets coming to town.

The Celtics ultimately had the last laugh against the Hornets while earning a 116-86 victory at TD Garden. But Williams, specially, was thrilled to see Rozier, who he called “big bother.”

The two even swapped jerseys after the game.

Rob Williams and Terry Rozier with the postgame jersey swap. pic.twitter.com/OjaLcOmdGy — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 5, 2021

“Yeah, that’s a great feeling seeing my brother, man — one of my big brothers I came in with,” Williams said on a postgame video conference. “He really took me and put me under his wing and showed me what it would be about. It’s always good seeing him. … It’s always good seeing old friends.”

Williams expressed the advice Rozier gave him back when the two were playing in Boston continues to stick with him.

“Yeah, he just always told me ‘You’re going to be in tough situations.’ Obviously, minute-wise when I first came in I wasn’t playing a lot. But he saw the dog in me,” Williams said. “He told me, ‘No matter the tough situation you in just always have that fight in you, you’ll win in the end.’ So, I felt like I kind of kept that mindset.”

The 23-year-old Williams continues to play a high level for the Celtics, who improved back to .500 with Sunday’s win.

The Celtics big man scored 16 points on 7-for-9 from the field in 25 minutes against the Hornets. He added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in the effort, too.

Williams and the Celtics will return to the floor Tuesday as they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images