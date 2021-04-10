Taylor Hall Rumors: Why Trade Cost For Sabres Winger Could Start Rising

NESN Logo Sign In

Just a few days ago, it seemed like it might be far-fetched for the Buffalo Sabres to get a massive return for Taylor Hall.

He’s historically been an elite talent, sure, but he’s had a down year on an awful Sabres team and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent with a huge cap hit.

But perhaps the price might start going up if the latest murmurs are true.

“Of note on the Taylor Hall trade front:,” SportsNet NHL Insider Chris Johnston tweeted Thursday. “He’s willing to consider signing an extension with an acquiring team, so this isn’t necessarily a pure rental situation.”

If a team is getting Hall for the long haul, then it makes sense that they would probably have to give up more, sort of like the Vegas Golden Knights when they traded for and extended Mark Stone. Teams reticent to give up a first-round pick for a rental might start rethinking it if they get an assurance that Hall will re-sign.