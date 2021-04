NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez already is off to a hot start.

And now, he has his first walk-off of the season.

The Boston Red Sox had runners on first and second with two out in the bottom of the 12th when the designated hitter stepped up to the plate. But a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position.

And that’s all Martinez needed to put the game away with one big swing of the bat, sending the ball to deep right field and just out of Randy Arozarena’s reach.

Check it out: