Zdeno Chara Becomes Fifth NHL Defenseman To Play In 1,600 Games

Zdeno Chara will join an elite group of NHL defenseman Saturday night.

The Capitals blueliner will play in his 1,600th career game as Washington visited the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. He is the fifth defenseman to do so.

Chara and Chris Chelios are the only two players to do so at the age of 44 or older. He now trails Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque by just 12 games.

