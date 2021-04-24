NASCAR Talladega Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Geico 500

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set.
Denny Hamlin, who finished second last week at Richmond Raceway and is the current points leader, will start on the pole in the Geico 500, according to NASCAR. Joey Logano will start second, with Martin Truex Jr., William Byron and last week’s winner, Alex Bowman, rounding out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega:
1st — Denny Hamlin
2nd — Joey Logano
3rd — Martin Truex Jr.
4th — William Byron
5th — Alex Bowman
6th — Christopher Bell
7th — Ryan Blaney
8th — Chase Elliott
9th — Kyle Busch
10th — Brad Keselowski
11th — Austin Dillon
12th — Kyle Larson
13th — Matt DiBenedetto
14th — Aric Almirola
15th — Kurt Busch
16th — Kevin Harvick
17th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18th — Ross Chastain
19th — Daniel Suarez
20th — Tyler Reddick
21st — Chris Buescher
22nd — Erik Jones
23rd — Michael McDowell
24th — Bubba Wallace
25th — Chase Briscoe
26th — Corey LaJoie
27th — Cole Custer
28th — Ryan Newman
29th — Ryan Preece
30th — Anthony Alfredo
31st — B.J. McLeod
32nd — Quin Houff
33rd — Cody Ware
34th — Justin Haley
35th — Joey Gase
36th — Josh Bilicki
37th — J.J. Yeley
38th — Kaz Grala
39th — Harrison Burton
40th — Timmy Hill
The race is scheduled to start around 2 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.