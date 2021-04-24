NASCAR Talladega Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Geico 500

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is set.

Denny Hamlin, who finished second last week at Richmond Raceway and is the current points leader, will start on the pole in the Geico 500, according to NASCAR. Joey Logano will start second, with Martin Truex Jr., William Byron and last week’s winner, Alex Bowman, rounding out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega:

1st — Denny Hamlin

2nd — Joey Logano

3rd — Martin Truex Jr.

4th — William Byron

5th — Alex Bowman

6th — Christopher Bell

7th — Ryan Blaney

8th — Chase Elliott

9th — Kyle Busch

10th — Brad Keselowski

11th — Austin Dillon

12th — Kyle Larson

13th — Matt DiBenedetto

14th — Aric Almirola

15th — Kurt Busch

16th — Kevin Harvick

17th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18th — Ross Chastain

19th — Daniel Suarez

20th — Tyler Reddick

21st — Chris Buescher

22nd — Erik Jones

23rd — Michael McDowell

24th — Bubba Wallace

25th — Chase Briscoe

26th — Corey LaJoie

27th — Cole Custer

28th — Ryan Newman

29th — Ryan Preece

30th — Anthony Alfredo

31st — B.J. McLeod

32nd — Quin Houff

33rd — Cody Ware

34th — Justin Haley

35th — Joey Gase

36th — Josh Bilicki

37th — J.J. Yeley

38th — Kaz Grala

39th — Harrison Burton

40th — Timmy Hill

The race is scheduled to start around 2 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.