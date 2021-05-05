NHL Rumors: George Parros Didn’t Want To Suspend Tom Wilson For Brandon Carlo Hit

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears George Parros has a soft spot for Tom Wilson.

How touching.

The Washington Capitals bonehead has drawn the ire of NHL followers far and wide for his actions Monday against the New York Rangers — which included punching a defenseless Pavel Buchnevich from behind and bodyslamming a helmetless Artemi Panarin.

Despite this, Wilson only was fined for his actions, not suspended, a decision that baffled even the most renowned enforcers, like John Scott and Matt Cooke.

Well, it appears Parros, a former enforcer himself who now leads the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, didn’t even want to suspend Wilson back in March.

That, of course, was for hitting Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo’s head into the boards, which sent him to the hospital, gave him a concussion and kept him out for nearly a month.

“Parros, weâ€™ve heard, didnâ€™t even want to suspend Wilson for the brain-damaging assault on Bostonâ€™s Brandon Carlo, who suffered mood changes and blurry vision from his concussion after being hospitalized by Wilson in March,” The Athletic’s Rick CarpinielloÂ wrote Tuesday. “Bettman didnâ€™t like the optics and ordered a suspension. So Wilson got seven games. Before that, he wasnâ€™t even considered a repeat offender, because the CBA erases priors after a certain period of time transpires. Just absurd.”