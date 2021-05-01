Aaron Rodgers Rumors: QB Would Consider Returning To Packers Under This Condition

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers apparently does not like who’s running the show in Green Bay.

The Packers quarterback has been the subject of trade rumors since Thursday, as he apparently is frustrated with the organization and wants out.

Green Bay’s brass has been adamant that it does not want to trade him. However, this nugget from Yahoo!’s Charles Robinson is fascinating.

“The reigning league MVP remains adamant that he wonâ€™t return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst, a source in Rodgersâ€™ camp said, and that heâ€™s willing to weigh hardline options at his disposal â€” from refusing to show up for offseason activities to holding out of training camp and possibly retirement.”

You can understand this to a degree.

The Packers have been criticized for not drafting skill players often enough in the early round, effectively leaving Rodgers to turn everyone not named Aaron Jones or Davante Adams into a star. That’s a big ask, especially when teams around the league (say, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) are asking the exact opposite of their quarterbacks.

Thumbnail photo via Mike De Sisti/USA TODAY NETWORK Images