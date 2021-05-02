Aaron Rodgers Trade: Broncos Reportedly Are ‘Preferred’ Destination

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s getting easier and easier to imagine Aaron Rodgers in a Broncos uniform.

Denver is one of his preferred destinations in a potential trade, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. Multiple reports in recent days indicate Rodgers, fueled by his dislike for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, does not want to return to Green Bay next season.

“There’s lines being drawn in the sand every day, every news report,” Rapoport said. ” … The Denver Broncos, my understanding is that is one of his potential preferred destinations if he does leave Green Bay — if this situation is not resolved. We can’t ignore the fact that Denver Broncos were on the clock (with ninth overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft), Justin Fields was there, they did not take a quarterback. They kept their options open.

“As of now, Green Bay doesn’t seem to have returned any phone calls and given zero inclination of Rodgers would be traded. But, at some point, decisions have to be made. It does seem like the Broncos kept their options at open in case (Rodgers is available).”

The #Broncos are a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers if the #Packers trade him, which they say they won't. Also, they didn't take a QB on Thursday. Not unrelated. pic.twitter.com/qcMSmWvUEn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

Now, reports tying Rodgers to the Broncos first popped up Thursday afternoon. But, Rapoport obviously is a more established NFL reporter than someone like Mark Schlereth who, prior to the draft, indicated a trade sending Rodgers to Denver was “close.”

Regardless, this story has gotten very interesting.