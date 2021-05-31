Alex Cora Details Why Red Sox’s Communication Makes Team Special

NESN Logo Sign In

It could be an awkward situation for some clubs, with a manager returning after serving a one-year suspension for a scandal with another team.

But in the case of Alex Cora following discipline from the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the Boston Red Sox welcomed their guy back with open arms and support from their veteran players.

Throughout the process, Cora has been transparent and accountable about what happened, especially with members of his team. He has an open-door policy with players, but he thinks they’re special in part because they communicate freely.

“I’ve been very open about it,” Cora on Monday told reporters ahead of his pregame Zoom availability. “We’ve talked about the situation, not only in spring training but during the season, and I think that’s part of what makes us special. You know, it doesn’t have to be in this office to be open and talk to the people about things that they care or I care (about.) I haven’t had a 1-on-1 conversation in my office, but the topic, obviously, is always out there.”

Boston is 32-20 and 1 1/2 games out of first place through May with Cora back at the helm, looking like a different team entirely from the 2019 squad that struggled through an uninspiring, pandemic season as the manager served his suspension.

Since an initial press conference after his hiring, Cora hasn’t had to address it much. Of course, that changed ahead of the Red Sox’s four-game series against the Astros — his first time back in Houston since the suspension.

“I think I’ve been good with media, I’ve been better obviously with the players,” Cora said. “Like I said all along, man, this is something that I’m not proud of it but it happened. It happened. It’s part of who I am and this is going to be part of who I am for the rest of my life.