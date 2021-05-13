NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox clearly have had enough with their offensive slump, and they have taken it out on Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea.

Bobby Dalbec was the second to do so.

Dalbec connected on a 432-foot blast to center field in the second inning of Thursday night’s game against the Athletics. It extended Boston’s lead to 5-0 before the club recorded four outs.

Boston ended up taking a 6-0 lead into the third inning.

Dalbec’s homer was the second of the game for the Red Sox after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run shot in the first inning.